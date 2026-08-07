Rahul Rajendrakumar Batham

Rahul Rajendrakumar Batham

bowler

Full name:Rahul Rajendrakumar Batham
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Madhya Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches12
Innings12
Overs6.05.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs2931
Wickets02
Avg015.5
SR015
Eco4.836.2
BB02
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches12
Innings11
Not outs01
Runs00
Balls Faced120
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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