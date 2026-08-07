Anuj Jotin
batsman
|Full name:
|Anuj Jotin
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|4
|0
|Overs
|14.2
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|46
|0
|Wickets
|2
|0
|Avg
|23
|0
|SR
|43
|0
|Eco
|3.2
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|10
|8
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|540
|283
|Balls Faced
|997
|368
|Avg
|67.5
|47.16
|SR
|54.16
|76.9
|Fours
|56
|21
|Fifties
|3
|2
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|152
|66
|Hundreds
|2
|0