Anuj Jotin

Anuj Jotin

batsman

Full name:Anuj Jotin

Teams

2023 Teams

Kca Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches99
Innings40
Overs14.20
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs460
Wickets20
Avg230
SR430
Eco3.20
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches99
Innings108
Not outs22
Runs540283
Balls Faced997368
Avg67.547.16
SR54.1676.9
Fours5621
Fifties32
Sixies33
Highest15266
Hundreds20

Another Players

Chandran, Rahul

Chandran, Rahul

Anand, Ashwin

Anand, Ashwin

Afrad, N

Afrad, N

S, Ajayaghosh N

S, Ajayaghosh N

Pillai, Akash

Pillai, Akash

Kunnummal, Rohan

Kunnummal, Rohan

Prasad, Krishna

Prasad, Krishna

Harikrishnan, KN

Harikrishnan, KN

Varghese, Vinay V

Varghese, Vinay V

Surya, Bharath

Surya, Bharath