Arsalan Arif

Arsalan Arif

wicket keeper

Full name:Arsalan Arif
Nationality:Austria
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off spin

Teams

2023 Teams

Austria

Vienna Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs5353
Balls Faced3939
Avg5353
SR135.89135.89
Fours99
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2727
Hundreds00

Another Players

Syed, Junaid

Syed, Junaid

Khan, Baseer

Khan, Baseer

Messalhn, Samargol

Messalhn, Samargol

Sama, Sai Nagender

Sama, Sai Nagender

Shenwari, Wali

Shenwari, Wali

Tariq, Adeel

Tariq, Adeel

Zazai, Asif

Zazai, Asif

Zalmai, Bilal

Zalmai, Bilal

Ali Rahemi, Ghorban

Ali Rahemi, Ghorban

Simpson-Parker, M

Simpson-Parker, M