Arsalan Arif
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Arsalan Arif
|Nationality:
|Austria
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off spin
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|53
|53
|Balls Faced
|39
|39
|Avg
|53
|53
|SR
|135.89
|135.89
|Fours
|9
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|27
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0