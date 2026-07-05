Ashan Charith Ranasinghe

Ashan Charith Ranasinghe

all rounder

Full name:Ashan Charith Ranasinghe
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Milan United

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches1
Innings1
Overs1.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs15
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco15
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches1
Innings2
Not outs0
Runs1
Balls Faced0
Avg0.5
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest1
Hundreds0

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