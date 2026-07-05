Ashay Palkar
batsman
|Full name:
|Ashay Palkar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|8
|8
|Innings
|29
|8
|8
|Overs
|451.1
|63.3
|24.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|71
|3
|0
|Runs
|1492
|332
|195
|Wickets
|57
|7
|12
|Avg
|26.17
|47.42
|16.25
|SR
|47.49
|54.42
|12.41
|Eco
|3.3
|5.22
|7.85
|BB
|8
|2
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|8
|8
|Innings
|23
|4
|1
|Not outs
|2
|3
|1
|Runs
|604
|61
|2
|Balls Faced
|1460
|50
|2
|Avg
|28.76
|61
|0
|SR
|41.36
|122
|100
|Fours
|71
|4
|0
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|2
|0
|Highest
|100
|46
|2
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0