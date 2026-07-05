Ashay Palkar

Ashay Palkar

batsman

Full name:Ashay Palkar
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Eagle Nashik Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1788
Innings2988
Overs451.163.324.5
Balls---
Maidens7130
Runs1492332195
Wickets57712
Avg26.1747.4216.25
SR47.4954.4212.41
Eco3.35.227.85
BB823
4w200
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1788
Innings2341
Not outs231
Runs604612
Balls Faced1460502
Avg28.76610
SR41.36122100
Fours7140
Fifties400
Sixies820
Highest100462
Hundreds100

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