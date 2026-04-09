Rahul Tripathi News View all If you want to be the first to know the latest news about cricketer Rahul Tripathi, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he will participate in, and what records he has already set in cricket. Watch an Emotional Reunion as Tripathi Meets Dhoni on Opposite Sides Rahul Tripathi reunited with his favourite IPL player, MS Dhoni. He was Dhoni's former teammate as they used to play together for Chennai Super Kings. But now in IPL 2026, Dhoni and Tripathi will meet each other as rivals, since Rahul Tripathi was bought by KKR in the auction. Rahul Tripathi Is CSK Set to Release These Big Names Before IPL 2026? Rahul Tripathi RR vs SRH | Klaasen-Tripathi mastery combined with Shahbaz-Abhishek bowling brilliance propels Sunrisers to title clash Rahul Tripathi KKR vs SRH | Twitter erupts over the Rahul Tripathi-Abdul Samad blunder culminating in Tripathi’s dismissal Rahul Tripathi IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG | Twitter in awe over Rahul Tripathi's audacious late cut to make mockery of Avesh Khan

International career

Rahul Ajay Tripathi was born on 2 March 1991. He is an Indian cricketer who played his first match for the Indian national team in January 2023 against Sri Lanka. Apart from international cricket, he represents Maharashtra in domestic competitions and plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul grew up in a family connected to cricket. His father played for the junior Uttar Pradesh cricket team and also played university-level cricket. When Rahul’s father, who worked in the army, was transferred to Pune, he made sure Rahul trained at one of the oldest and most respected cricket academies, Deccan Gymkhana. The family moved back to Pune in 2003, and Rahul continued his cricket journey with strong support and guidance from his father.

On 20 September 2003, Rahul joined the Deccan Gymkhana academy, where Kedar Joglekar and Hemant Athalye coached him. During his time at the academy, Rahul scored three centuries in a row at the under-19 level, gaining recognition for his talent and achievements in youth cricket.

His solid performances for Maharashtra’s under-15 and under-19 teams helped him progress to the senior Maharashtra team. He made his List A debut in 2010 and later played his first first-class match in 2012. These early steps laid the foundation for his rise in Indian cricket.

2022

In June, Tripathi was called up to India’s T20 International squad for a two-match series against Ireland.

In July, he joined India’s ODI squad for the series against Zimbabwe but did not play any ODI matches.

In December, Tripathi was selected for the Indian T20I team for the series against Sri Lanka.

2023

On January 5, Tripathi made his T20I debut for India in the second match against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. He scored five runs before getting out.

Between January and February, he played a total of five T20 International matches for India.

His highest T20I score as of April 2024 is 44 runs.

His last T20I match recorded was against New Zealand on February 1, 2023, in Ahmedabad.

2024

As of April 2024, Rahul Tripathi has played five T20I matches for India and scored a total of 97 runs.

He has not yet appeared in any ODI matches for India.

Leagues Participation

Rahul Tripathi has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2017. Over the years, he has represented multiple teams and shown his value as a solid top-order batsman. His journey in the league includes noteworthy performances that helped his teams reach key stages of the tournament.

Indian Premier League

Tripathi began his IPL career in 2017 with Rising Pune Supergiant, where he made a substantial impact as an opener. After the team dissolved in 2018, he moved to Rajasthan Royals, then Kolkata Knight Riders, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, and currently plays for Chennai Super Kings as of 2025.

Year Team Notes 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant IPL debut; scored 391 runs with a 146 strike rate; crucial in reaching the IPL final 2018 Rajasthan Royals Signed for 3.4 crore INR; had a less successful season 2019 Rajasthan Royals Continued with the Royals 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Traded from the Royals; scored 230 runs in 11 matches with a strike rate of 127 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders Scored 397 runs as a key top-order batsman 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bought for 8.5 crore INR; had his best IPL season so far 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad Continued with SRH 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad Played in the middle order 2025 Chennai Super Kings Bought in the auction; reunited with former captain MS Dhoni

Domestic career

Rahul Tripathi’s domestic career began in earnest after his family moved to Pune in 2003, where he trained at the Deccan Gymkhana academy under coaches Kedar Joglekar and Hemant Athalye. His early success in junior cricket, marked by three consecutive centuries at the under-19 level, drew attention to his potential. He made his List A debut for Maharashtra in 2010, followed by his first-class debut in the 2012–13 Ranji Trophy season.

Known for his technically sound batting style, Tripathi faced challenges securing a regular spot initially, scoring only 185 runs in 11 innings during the 2016–17 Ranji season. Despite this, his performances improved, especially in limited-overs formats. In the 2016–17 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored an impressive 57 off 44 balls against Uttar Pradesh. He followed it up with a near-century (95 runs) in the quarter-final against Bengal, showcasing his ability to play significant innings under pressure.

Tripathi’s consistency grew over time, and in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy, he was Maharashtra’s leading run-scorer with 504 runs in eight matches. Alongside cricket, he pursued academics and completed a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics. His rising profile in domestic cricket helped him secure contracts in the Indian Premier League, where his performances further boosted his career.

He continues to represent Maharashtra actively in first-class, List A, and T20 domestic competitions, with his latest appearances recorded as recently as January 2025 across formats.

Records and achievements

Rahul Tripathi’s career includes several notable records and achievements that highlight his growth as a cricketer. From his early days in youth cricket to strong performances in domestic and IPL competitions, his milestones reflect consistent progress and impact on the field.

2014: Received the BCCI award for Best U-25 Cricketer.

Under-19 Level: Scored three consecutive centuries, gaining early recognition.

2017: Achieved his highest IPL score of 93 runs while playing for Rising Pune Supergiants during his debut IPL season.

2018–19: Finished as the leading run-scorer for Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy, accumulating 504 runs in eight matches.

Personal life

Rahul Tripathi’s personal life shows his background in a military family and his steady progress in cricket. He balances his work, family, and public image while facing some challenges on and off the field.

Family

Born on 2 March 1991 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Rahul is the son of former Army Colonel Ajay Tripathi and homemaker Suchitra Tripathi. His father played junior cricket for Uttar Pradesh. Rahul’s younger sister Rupali plays basketball for Maharashtra. Frequent moves due to his father’s army career affected Rahul’s early cricket training, mainly when the family lived in Srinagar.

Finance

Rahul Tripathi’s net worth is about $3 million or 19 crores INR. In 2022, he signed a contract worth 8.5 crores INR to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and kept the same contract in 2023 and 2024. Most of his income comes from playing cricket, league salaries, endorsements, and business.

Cars and House

He owns a luxury home in Ranchi. Rahul drives a Mercedes SUV but does not have an extensive collection of cars.

Scandals

In 2020, Tripathi was punished for breaking IPL rules during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but details were not shared. In 2021, Pune police fined him for breaking COVID-19 rules by driving without a mask. In 2024, he was seen upset and crying after his team lost unexpectedly in the IPL qualifiers.

Fans

Fans have had mixed opinions about Tripathi’s performances. In January 2023, some criticized him for a poor game against New Zealand. In May 2024, fans appreciated his 55 runs in an IPL qualifier but were disappointed after the team lost due to a strong performance by Andre Russell.