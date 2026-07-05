Harshad Hemantkumar Khadiwale
batsman
|Full name:
|Harshad Hemantkumar Khadiwale
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|80
|38
|26
|Innings
|44
|12
|1
|Overs
|250.5
|57.2
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|64
|0
|0
|Runs
|661
|351
|13
|Wickets
|11
|11
|0
|Avg
|60.09
|31.9
|0
|SR
|136.81
|31.27
|0
|Eco
|2.63
|6.12
|13
|BB
|3
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|80
|38
|26
|Innings
|140
|38
|26
|Not outs
|9
|1
|0
|Runs
|5367
|981
|630
|Balls Faced
|9692
|1144
|508
|Avg
|40.96
|26.51
|24.23
|SR
|55.37
|85.75
|124.01
|Fours
|715
|129
|69
|Fifties
|26
|8
|3
|Sixies
|19
|5
|12
|Highest
|262
|79
|88
|Hundreds
|12
|0
|0