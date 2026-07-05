Harshad Hemantkumar Khadiwale

Harshad Hemantkumar Khadiwale

batsman

Full name:Harshad Hemantkumar Khadiwale
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Eagle Nashik Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches803826
Innings44121
Overs250.557.21.0
Balls---
Maidens6400
Runs66135113
Wickets11110
Avg60.0931.90
SR136.8131.270
Eco2.636.1213
BB330
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches803826
Innings1403826
Not outs910
Runs5367981630
Balls Faced96921144508
Avg40.9626.5124.23
SR55.3785.75124.01
Fours71512969
Fifties2683
Sixies19512
Highest2627988
Hundreds1200

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