Asrar Ahmed

Asrar Ahmed

all rounder

Full name:Asrar Ahmed
Nationality:Greece
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Greece

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings77
Overs25.025.0
Balls--
Maidens33
Runs201201
Wickets99
Avg22.3322.33
SR16.6616.66
Eco8.048.04
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings55
Not outs22
Runs9494
Balls Faced108108
Avg31.3331.33
SR87.0387.03
Fours1111
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest3838
Hundreds00

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