Asrar Ahmed
all rounder
|Full name:
|Asrar Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Greece
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|25.0
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|3
|Runs
|201
|201
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|22.33
|22.33
|SR
|16.66
|16.66
|Eco
|8.04
|8.04
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|94
|94
|Balls Faced
|108
|108
|Avg
|31.33
|31.33
|SR
|87.03
|87.03
|Fours
|11
|11
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|38
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0