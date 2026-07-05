Azam Khalil
all rounder
|Full name:
|Azam Khalil
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|9
|9
|Overs
|31.0
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|178
|178
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|19.77
|19.77
|SR
|20.66
|20.66
|Eco
|5.74
|5.74
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|98
|98
|Balls Faced
|82
|82
|Avg
|14
|14
|SR
|119.51
|119.51
|Fours
|6
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|29
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0