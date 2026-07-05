Azam Khalil

Azam Khalil

all rounder

Full name:Azam Khalil

Teams

2023 Teams

Alby Zalmi Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings99
Overs31.031.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs178178
Wickets99
Avg19.7719.77
SR20.6620.66
Eco5.745.74
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings77
Not outs00
Runs9898
Balls Faced8282
Avg1414
SR119.51119.51
Fours66
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest2929
Hundreds00

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