Bandaru Satyanarayana Murty Ayyappa
bowler
|Full name:
|Bandaru Satyanarayana Murty Ayyappa
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|36
|40
|Innings
|56
|36
|40
|Overs
|982.3
|312.0
|145.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|229
|12
|0
|Runs
|2884
|1482
|1075
|Wickets
|84
|54
|48
|Avg
|34.33
|27.44
|22.39
|SR
|70.17
|34.66
|18.22
|Eco
|2.93
|4.75
|7.37
|BB
|7
|4
|3
|4w
|4
|1
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|36
|40
|Innings
|43
|20
|17
|Not outs
|9
|6
|6
|Runs
|365
|142
|140
|Balls Faced
|801
|198
|118
|Avg
|10.73
|10.14
|12.72
|SR
|45.56
|71.71
|118.64
|Fours
|50
|10
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|9
|6
|10
|Highest
|32
|25
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0