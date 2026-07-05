Bandaru Satyanarayana Murty Ayyappa

Bandaru Satyanarayana Murty Ayyappa

bowler

Full name:Bandaru Satyanarayana Murty Ayyappa
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Uttarandhra Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches353640
Innings563640
Overs982.3312.0145.5
Balls---
Maidens229120
Runs288414821075
Wickets845448
Avg34.3327.4422.39
SR70.1734.6618.22
Eco2.934.757.37
BB743
4w410
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches353640
Innings432017
Not outs966
Runs365142140
Balls Faced801198118
Avg10.7310.1412.72
SR45.5671.71118.64
Fours50106
Fifties000
Sixies9610
Highest322524
Hundreds000

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