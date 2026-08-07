Bichitra Baruah

Bichitra Baruah

bowler

Full name:Bichitra Baruah
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2024 Teams

Star Sporting Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches33
Innings63
Overs83.212.0
Balls--
Maidens290
Runs18782
Wickets80
Avg23.370
SR62.50
Eco2.246.83
BB50
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches33
Innings41
Not outs20
Runs194
Balls Faced879
Avg9.54
SR21.8344.44
Fours40
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest124
Hundreds00

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