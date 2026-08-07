Bichitra Baruah
bowler
|Full name:
|Bichitra Baruah
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|6
|3
|Overs
|83.2
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|29
|0
|Runs
|187
|82
|Wickets
|8
|0
|Avg
|23.37
|0
|SR
|62.5
|0
|Eco
|2.24
|6.83
|BB
|5
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|4
|1
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|19
|4
|Balls Faced
|87
|9
|Avg
|9.5
|4
|SR
|21.83
|44.44
|Fours
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|12
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0