Bilal Muhammad Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Bilal Muhammad Khan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|31
|31
|Innings
|31
|31
|Overs
|118.2
|118.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|3
|Runs
|786
|786
|Wickets
|40
|40
|Avg
|19.65
|19.65
|SR
|17.75
|17.75
|Eco
|6.64
|6.64
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|2
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|31
|31
|Innings
|21
|21
|Not outs
|6
|6
|Runs
|220
|220
|Balls Faced
|154
|154
|Avg
|14.66
|14.66
|SR
|142.85
|142.85
|Fours
|12
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|14
|14
|Highest
|35
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0