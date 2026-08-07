Bilal Muhammad Khan

Bilal Muhammad Khan

all rounder

Full name:Bilal Muhammad Khan

Teams

2023 Teams

Roma Capannelle

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3131
Innings3131
Overs118.2118.2
Balls--
Maidens33
Runs786786
Wickets4040
Avg19.6519.65
SR17.7517.75
Eco6.646.64
BB44
4w22
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3131
Innings2121
Not outs66
Runs220220
Balls Faced154154
Avg14.6614.66
SR142.85142.85
Fours1212
Fifties00
Sixies1414
Highest3535
Hundreds00

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