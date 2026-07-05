Choudry Ali

Choudry Ali

batsman

Full name:Choudry Ali
Nationality:Sweden

Teams

2024 Teams

Sweden

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs11
Runs125125
Balls Faced9898
Avg31.2531.25
SR127.55127.55
Fours1010
Fifties11
Sixies44
Highest6161
Hundreds00

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