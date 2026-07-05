Choudry Ali
batsman
|Full name:
|Choudry Ali
|Nationality:
|Sweden
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|125
|125
|Balls Faced
|98
|98
|Avg
|31.25
|31.25
|SR
|127.55
|127.55
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|61
|61
|Hundreds
|0
|0