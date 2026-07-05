Craig Donald Wallace
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Craig Donald Wallace
|Nationality:
|Scotland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|21
|8
|63
|30
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|21
|8
|63
|30
|Innings
|28
|16
|11
|51
|23
|Not outs
|1
|6
|0
|5
|11
|Runs
|574
|173
|191
|852
|235
|Balls Faced
|631
|161
|438
|1009
|208
|Avg
|21.25
|17.3
|17.36
|18.52
|19.58
|SR
|90.96
|107.45
|43.6
|84.44
|112.98
|Fours
|47
|15
|26
|72
|23
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Sixies
|12
|3
|1
|15
|4
|Highest
|58
|27
|35
|58
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0