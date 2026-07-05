Craig Donald Wallace

Craig Donald Wallace

wicket keeper

Full name:Craig Donald Wallace
Nationality:Scotland

Teams

2023 Teams

Forfarshire Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches322186330
Innings00000
Overs00000
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs00000
Wickets00000
Avg00000
SR00000
Eco00000
BB00000
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches322186330
Innings2816115123
Not outs160511
Runs574173191852235
Balls Faced6311614381009208
Avg21.2517.317.3618.5219.58
SR90.96107.4543.684.44112.98
Fours4715267223
Fifties40040
Sixies1231154
Highest5827355827
Hundreds00000

Another Players

Bailwal, Aman

Bailwal, Aman

Cameron, Scott

Cameron, Scott

Hogarth, Jack Ronald

Hogarth, Jack Ronald

Garden, Callum Ronald

Garden, Callum Ronald

Carnegie, Glenn

Carnegie, Glenn

Sim, James Cockburn

Sim, James Cockburn

Ross, Fraser

Ross, Fraser

Duncan, Fergus

Duncan, Fergus

James, Lewis

James, Lewis

Allchin, Bryce

Allchin, Bryce