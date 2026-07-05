Scott James Cameron
bowler
|Full name:
|Scott James Cameron
|Nationality:
|Scotland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|18.1
|18.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|123
|123
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|41
|41
|SR
|36.33
|36.33
|Eco
|6.77
|6.77
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|9
|9
|Balls Faced
|13
|13
|Avg
|9
|9
|SR
|69.23
|69.23
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0