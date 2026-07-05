Scott James Cameron

Scott James Cameron

bowler

Full name:Scott James Cameron
Nationality:Scotland

Teams

2023 Teams

Forfarshire Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches22
Innings22
Overs18.118.1
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs123123
Wickets33
Avg4141
SR36.3336.33
Eco6.776.77
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs99
Balls Faced1313
Avg99
SR69.2369.23
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest88
Hundreds00

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