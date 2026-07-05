Denis Dwayne Hamlet Smith

Denis Dwayne Hamlet Smith

wicket keeper

Full name:Denis Dwayne Hamlet Smith
Nationality:Grenada

Teams

2023 Teams

Bay Leaf Blasters

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches295
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches295
Innings524
Not outs21
Runs96337
Balls Faced212767
Avg19.2612.33
SR45.2755.22
Fours1183
Fifties40
Sixies30
Highest8419
Hundreds00

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