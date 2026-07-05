Denis Dwayne Hamlet Smith
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Denis Dwayne Hamlet Smith
|Nationality:
|Grenada
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|29
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|29
|5
|Innings
|52
|4
|Not outs
|2
|1
|Runs
|963
|37
|Balls Faced
|2127
|67
|Avg
|19.26
|12.33
|SR
|45.27
|55.22
|Fours
|118
|3
|Fifties
|4
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|Highest
|84
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0