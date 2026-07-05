Nelon Troy Pascal
bowler
|Full name:
|Nelon Troy Pascal
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|57
|23
|22
|Innings
|2
|1
|108
|23
|22
|Overs
|17.0
|4.0
|1231.5
|177.0
|67.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|164
|10
|0
|Runs
|59
|29
|4652
|932
|492
|Wickets
|0
|0
|154
|45
|21
|Avg
|0
|0
|30.2
|20.71
|23.42
|SR
|0
|0
|47.99
|23.6
|19.14
|Eco
|3.47
|7.25
|3.77
|5.26
|7.34
|BB
|0
|0
|8
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|7
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|57
|23
|22
|Innings
|2
|1
|86
|15
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|23
|7
|5
|Runs
|12
|0
|411
|59
|29
|Balls Faced
|27
|1
|0
|0
|28
|Avg
|6
|0
|6.52
|7.37
|29
|SR
|44.44
|0
|0
|0
|103.57
|Fours
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|0
|36
|18
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0