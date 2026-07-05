Nelon Troy Pascal

Nelon Troy Pascal

bowler

Full name:Nelon Troy Pascal
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Bay Leaf Blasters

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches21572322
Innings211082322
Overs17.04.01231.5177.067.0
Balls-----
Maidens20164100
Runs59294652932492
Wickets001544521
Avg0030.220.7123.42
SR0047.9923.619.14
Eco3.477.253.775.267.34
BB00843
4w00730
5w00500
10w00000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches21572322
Innings2186156
Not outs002375
Runs1204115929
Balls Faced2710028
Avg606.527.3729
SR44.44000103.57
Fours20002
Fifties00000
Sixies00000
Highest10036187
Hundreds00000

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