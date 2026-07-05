Devon Sheldon Smith

Devon Sheldon Smith

batsman

Full name:Devon Sheldon Smith
Nationality:Grenada
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Bay Leaf Blasters

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches4347622216736
Innings1203240
Overs1.02.50100.412.50
Balls------
Maidens0001910
Runs3170297610
Wickets000510
Avg00059.4610
SR000120.8770
Eco3602.954.750
BB000210
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches4347622216736
Innings7645640416334
Not outs2202692
Runs17601059203148544570642
Balls Faced3834150616100612
Avg23.7824.6233.8339.2929.6720.06
SR45.970.31126.0800104.9
Fours246110220070
Fifties85264243
Sixies1950012
Highest1081076121213561
Hundreds1103880

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