Devon Sheldon Smith
batsman
|Full name:
|Devon Sheldon Smith
|Nationality:
|Grenada
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|43
|47
|6
|222
|167
|36
|Innings
|1
|2
|0
|32
|4
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|2.5
|0
|100.4
|12.5
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1
|0
|Runs
|3
|17
|0
|297
|61
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|59.4
|61
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|120.8
|77
|0
|Eco
|3
|6
|0
|2.95
|4.75
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|43
|47
|6
|222
|167
|36
|Innings
|76
|45
|6
|404
|163
|34
|Not outs
|2
|2
|0
|26
|9
|2
|Runs
|1760
|1059
|203
|14854
|4570
|642
|Balls Faced
|3834
|1506
|161
|0
|0
|612
|Avg
|23.78
|24.62
|33.83
|39.29
|29.67
|20.06
|SR
|45.9
|70.31
|126.08
|0
|0
|104.9
|Fours
|246
|110
|22
|0
|0
|70
|Fifties
|8
|5
|2
|64
|24
|3
|Sixies
|1
|9
|5
|0
|0
|12
|Highest
|108
|107
|61
|212
|135
|61
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0
|38
|8
|0