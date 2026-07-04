Dinidu Asanka Marage

Dinidu Asanka Marage

batsman

Full name:Dinidu Asanka Marage
Nationality:Italy
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Roma Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches22156
Innings1474
Overs83.036.59.0
Balls---
Maidens1520
Runs23819966
Wickets540
Avg47.649.750
SR99.655.250
Eco2.865.47.33
BB310
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches22156
Innings29144
Not outs021
Runs39719614
Balls Faced025221
Avg13.6816.334.66
SR077.7766.66
Fours0241
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest47379
Hundreds000

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