Dinidu Asanka Marage
batsman
|Full name:
|Dinidu Asanka Marage
|Nationality:
|Italy
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|15
|6
|Innings
|14
|7
|4
|Overs
|83.0
|36.5
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|2
|0
|Runs
|238
|199
|66
|Wickets
|5
|4
|0
|Avg
|47.6
|49.75
|0
|SR
|99.6
|55.25
|0
|Eco
|2.86
|5.4
|7.33
|BB
|3
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|15
|6
|Innings
|29
|14
|4
|Not outs
|0
|2
|1
|Runs
|397
|196
|14
|Balls Faced
|0
|252
|21
|Avg
|13.68
|16.33
|4.66
|SR
|0
|77.77
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|24
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|47
|37
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0