Earl Waldron

Earl Waldron

all rounder

Full name:Earl Waldron
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Bolans Blasters

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches313
Innings211
Overs43.083.5
Balls--
Maidens75
Runs145329
Wickets212
Avg72.527.41
SR12941.91
Eco3.373.92
BB13
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches313
Innings611
Not outs10
Runs7588
Balls Faced00
Avg158
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest4326
Hundreds00

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