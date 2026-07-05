Earl Waldron
all rounder
|Full name:
|Earl Waldron
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|13
|Innings
|2
|11
|Overs
|43.0
|83.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|5
|Runs
|145
|329
|Wickets
|2
|12
|Avg
|72.5
|27.41
|SR
|129
|41.91
|Eco
|3.37
|3.92
|BB
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|13
|Innings
|6
|11
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|75
|88
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|15
|8
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|43
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0