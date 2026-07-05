Gavin Anjez Williams
batsman
|Full name:
|Gavin Anjez Williams
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|3
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|3
|1
|Innings
|25
|3
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|402
|17
|11
|Balls Faced
|0
|29
|14
|Avg
|16.08
|5.66
|11
|SR
|0
|58.62
|78.57
|Fours
|0
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|114
|15
|11
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0