Gavin Anjez Williams

Gavin Anjez Williams

batsman

Full name:Gavin Anjez Williams
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Bolans Blasters

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1331
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1331
Innings2531
Not outs000
Runs4021711
Balls Faced02914
Avg16.085.6611
SR058.6278.57
Fours010
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1141511
Hundreds100

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