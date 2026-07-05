Gidron Dameon Pope

Gidron Dameon Pope

batsman

Full name:Gidron Dameon Pope
Nationality:Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Teams

2025 Teams

MT Irvine Surfers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches293
Innings123
Overs2.42.06.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs101432
Wickets002
Avg0016
SR0018
Eco3.7575.33
BB001
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches293
Innings481
Not outs000
Runs341200
Balls Faced761951
Avg8.5150
SR44.7361.530
Fours6150
Fifties010
Sixies030
Highest14500
Hundreds000

Another Players

Kallicharan, Kirstan

Kallicharan, Kirstan

Rambaran, Shatrughan

Rambaran, Shatrughan

Cooper, Cephas

Cooper, Cephas

Nedd, Ancil

Nedd, Ancil

Brijlal, Ramesh

Brijlal, Ramesh

Mohammad, Khaleem

Mohammad, Khaleem

Duncan, Selvin

Duncan, Selvin

James, Ato

James, Ato

Ramsey, Michael

Ramsey, Michael

Elliot, Obari

Elliot, Obari