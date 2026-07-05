Gidron Dameon Pope
batsman
|Full name:
|Gidron Dameon Pope
|Nationality:
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|9
|3
|Innings
|1
|2
|3
|Overs
|2.4
|2.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|10
|14
|32
|Wickets
|0
|0
|2
|Avg
|0
|0
|16
|SR
|0
|0
|18
|Eco
|3.75
|7
|5.33
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|9
|3
|Innings
|4
|8
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|34
|120
|0
|Balls Faced
|76
|195
|1
|Avg
|8.5
|15
|0
|SR
|44.73
|61.53
|0
|Fours
|6
|15
|0
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|3
|0
|Highest
|14
|50
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0