Cephas Lenard Cooper

Cephas Lenard Cooper

batsman

Full name:Cephas Lenard Cooper
Nationality:Trinidad and tobago

Teams

2025 Teams

Cocrico Cavaliers

MT Irvine Surfers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches22
Innings01
Overs01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs025
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco025
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches22
Innings32
Not outs00
Runs3013
Balls Faced11341
Avg106.5
SR26.5431.7
Fours51
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1610
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Bootan, Jesse

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Cariah, Yannick

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Charles, Bryan

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Pope, Gidron

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Hinds, Terrance

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Sween, Dexter

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James, Joshua

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