Cephas Lenard Cooper
batsman
|Full name:
|Cephas Lenard Cooper
|Nationality:
|Trinidad and tobago
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|25
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|25
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|3
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|30
|13
|Balls Faced
|113
|41
|Avg
|10
|6.5
|SR
|26.54
|31.7
|Fours
|5
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|16
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0