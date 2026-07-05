Gurpreet Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Gurpreet Singh
|Nationality:
|Italy
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|4.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|26
|26
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|6.5
|6.5
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|17
|17
|Balls Faced
|14
|14
|Avg
|8.5
|8.5
|SR
|121.42
|121.42
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|15
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0