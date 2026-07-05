Gurpreet Singh

Gurpreet Singh

all rounder

Full name:Gurpreet Singh
Nationality:Italy

Teams

2023 Teams

Italy U19

Trentino Aquila

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings22
Overs4.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2626
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco6.56.5
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs1717
Balls Faced1414
Avg8.58.5
SR121.42121.42
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1515
Hundreds00

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