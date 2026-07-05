Haroon Majeed Mughal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Haroon Majeed Mughal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|3.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|31
|31
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|31
|31
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|10.33
|10.33
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|149
|149
|Balls Faced
|120
|120
|Avg
|13.54
|13.54
|SR
|124.16
|124.16
|Fours
|12
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|33
|33
|Hundreds
|0
|0