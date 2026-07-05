Haroon Majeed Mughal

Haroon Majeed Mughal

all rounder

Full name:Haroon Majeed Mughal

Teams

2023 Teams

Marsa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings22
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3131
Wickets11
Avg3131
SR1818
Eco10.3310.33
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1111
Not outs00
Runs149149
Balls Faced120120
Avg13.5413.54
SR124.16124.16
Fours1212
Fifties00
Sixies55
Highest3333
Hundreds00

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