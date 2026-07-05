Niraj Khanna
all rounder
|Full name:
|Niraj Khanna
|Nationality:
|Malta
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|4.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|47
|47
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|47
|47
|SR
|24
|24
|Eco
|11.75
|11.75
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|24
|24
|Not outs
|7
|7
|Runs
|238
|238
|Balls Faced
|191
|191
|Avg
|14
|14
|SR
|124.6
|124.6
|Fours
|25
|25
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|37
|37
|Hundreds
|0
|0