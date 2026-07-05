Niraj Khanna

Niraj Khanna

all rounder

Full name:Niraj Khanna
Nationality:Malta

Teams

2023 Teams

Malta

Marsa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings22
Overs4.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4747
Wickets11
Avg4747
SR2424
Eco11.7511.75
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings2424
Not outs77
Runs238238
Balls Faced191191
Avg1414
SR124.6124.6
Fours2525
Fifties00
Sixies55
Highest3737
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Athwal, David

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George, Basil

George, Basil

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Bishnoi, Ashok

Bishnoi, Ashok

Patel, Deep

Patel, Deep

Tavilla, Glen

Tavilla, Glen