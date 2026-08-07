International career

Hassan Eisakhil was born on 28 July 2006. He is the son of Mohammad Nabi, one of the most important players in Afghan cricket. Nabi is known for his all-round performances and has captained the national team in major ICC tournaments. Despite being connected to a famous cricketer, Hassan has built his name through his own skills. He plays as a right-handed opening batsman. His progress in youth cricket has come from talent and hard work.

2023: Played for Afghanistan Under-19s. Scored a 32-ball fifty against India Under-19s. This strong performance as an opener gained attention and showed his potential.

2024: Selected for the Afghanistan squad in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Took part in the tournament as a top-order batsman. His place in the squad showed trust in his abilities at a young age.

Leagues Participation

Hassan Eisakhil has not yet taken part in any professional leagues. So far, his cricket journey has been limited to youth-level competitions, mainly with the Afghanistan Under-19 team. He has not played in any domestic T20, T10, or international franchise leagues.

Domestic career

Hassan Eisakhil has taken part in both T20 and first-class domestic cricket. He made his T20 debut on July 21, 2022, in a match between AMSKS and BDD in Kabul. His most recent T20 game was on August 22, 2024, when Mis Ainak Knights faced Spin Ghar Tigers. In that match, he was bowled out for just 10 runs, while his father Mohammad Nabi, playing for the other team, got out without scoring. The game became memorable as both father and son played against each other. A photo of them sharing a light moment went viral on social media, even though neither had an impact on the result.

In 2024, Hassan played in the Nepal Premier League for Chitwan Rhinos. He made his debut against the Kathmandu Gurkhas and later played a key role in helping his team win against Royals on December 8 with a 52-ball 65. Earlier that year, he also scored a remarkable 150 from just 45 balls in a T20 match, showing his strong hitting ability.

In red-ball cricket, he played for Amo Region in the Merwais Nika Regional 3-Day Trophy in April 2025, where he scored 143 in the second innings against Band-e-Amir. In the same match, he had also scored a half-century in the first innings. He later made his first-class debut for Hindukush Strikers against Maiwand Champions from May 17 to 20, 2025, in the Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament, scoring a century.

Records and achievements

Hassan Eisakhil started to show strong results at a young age. He played well in both short matches and long matches. His scores helped his teams in important games. Some of his main records are listed by year.

2024: On December 8, he scored 65 runs from 52 balls. His team, Chitwan Rhinos, won the match against the Royals in the Nepal Premier League.

2025: In April, he scored 143 runs for Amo Region in the Merwais Nika Regional 3-Day Trophy. The opponent team was Band-e-Amir. He also scored a half-century in the first innings of that match. In May, he scored a century for Hindukush Strikers in his first-class debut. The match was against Maiwand Champions in the Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day tournament.

Personal life

Hassan Eisakhil was born on July 28, 2006, in Logar Province, Afghanistan. His father is the Afghan cricketer Mohammad Nabi. Hassan started to play cricket after first facing some resistance from his parents.

Family

Hassan Eisakhil is the son of Mohammad Nabi. His mother is a housewife. He has two brothers, Reehan and Rohan, and one sister, Emaan. At first, his parents did not support his cricket plans. Later, his father became his trainer. Hassan said many people believed he only played because of his father's name. But he worked hard and proved his skills. He often talks about his father as a source of strength. He wants to reach a high level in cricket and play for Afghanistan. Mohammad Nabi also hopes to share a cricket field with his son.

Finance

Hassan Eisakhil is still at the start of his cricket path. His current net worth is close to $50,000. His income comes from cricket. His father’s net worth is around INR 40 crore. Mohammad Nabi earns from cricket, social media, and brand work.

Scandals

In 2024, during the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, Hassan Eisakhil faced a disciplinary issue. After he was dismissed early in a match, he reacted by showing clear disagreement with the umpire’s decision. He walked through the gate, placed his bat near the umpire, and stayed on the field too long. He accepted his mistake and took the punishment from the ICC.

Fans

Hassan Eisakhil is active on social media. He shares posts about matches, personal milestones, and team events. His Instagram page has around 63,000 followers.