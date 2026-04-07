Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran

bowler

Full name:Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Afghanistan

Barbados Royals

Galle Gallants

Melbourne Renegades

Mumbai Indians

Paarl Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches16643181220
Innings16543180220
Overs15.0579.3159.015.0721.0837.0
Balls------
Maidens137015310
Runs7524059997529325603
Wickets193561114238
Avg7525.8617.837525.7123.54
SR9037.3817.039037.9421.1
Eco54.156.2854.066.69
BB155155
4w031033
5w011012
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches16643181220
Innings2351224472
Not outs013701835
Runs181853318239278
Balls Faced172223517298279
Avg98.46.699.197.51
SR105.8883.3394.28105.8880.299.64
Fours219422322
Fifties010010
Sixies1711910
Highest156418156427
Hundreds000000

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

T20 Lanka Premier League

Caribbean Premier League

UpcomingJamaica Kingsmen vs Barbados Royals

Jamaica Kingsmen vs Barbados Royals

Caribbean Premier League

Sabina Park, Kingston

JAM

JAM

BAR

BAR

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals

St. Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

BAR

BAR

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals

Caribbean Premier League

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ANT

ANT

BAR

BAR

UpcomingTrinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals

Caribbean Premier League

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

TKR

TKR

BAR

BAR

UpcomingSt. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals

Caribbean Premier League

Warner Park, Basseterre

SKN

SKN

BAR

BAR

UpcomingBarbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Caribbean Premier League

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

BAR

BAR

TKR

TKR

UpcomingBarbados Royals vs St. Lucia Kings

Barbados Royals vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

BAR

BAR

STL

STL

UpcomingBarbados Royals vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Barbados Royals vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Caribbean Premier League

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

BAR

BAR

SKN

SKN

UpcomingBarbados Royals vs Jamaica Kingsmen

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Kingsmen

Caribbean Premier League

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

BAR

BAR

JAM

JAM

UpcomingBarbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

BAR

BAR

GAW

GAW

Mujeeb Ur Rahman News

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For those who want to know everything about the cricketer Mujeeb Ur Rahman, we have tried and collected all the latest news on the player: what injuries the player has had, how he is training, what records he plans to set in cricket.

AI Simulation, ZIM vs AFG T20Is | Afghanistan seal three-match series with 12-run win in second game

AI Simulation, ZIM vs AFG T20Is | Afghanistan seal three-match series with 12-run win in second game

As per Artificial Intelligence, Afghanistan will beat Zimbabwe by 12 runs in the second T20I in Harare. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai will come up with useful knocks to guide the visitors to a challenging total before the spin duo of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan ensured a narrow win.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman06:18 PM, 30 October, 2025

ZIM vs AFG | Second T20I in Harare, Preview

Mujeeb Ur Rahman02:23 PM, 30 October, 2025

Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe | Afghanistan start T20 leg with 53-run win in Harare

Mujeeb Ur Rahman04:38 PM, 15 September, 2025

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Preview | Bangladesh Look To Respond After Costly Loss

Mujeeb Ur Rahman04:46 PM, 16 February, 2025

‌IPL 2025 | Mujeeb Ur Rahman named replacement for injured Ghazanfar in Mumbai Indians squad

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