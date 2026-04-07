Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Indian Premier League
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
222
RCB
240
bowler
|Full name:
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|66
|43
|1
|81
|220
|Innings
|1
|65
|43
|1
|80
|220
|Overs
|15.0
|579.3
|159.0
|15.0
|721.0
|837.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|37
|0
|1
|53
|10
|Runs
|75
|2405
|999
|75
|2932
|5603
|Wickets
|1
|93
|56
|1
|114
|238
|Avg
|75
|25.86
|17.83
|75
|25.71
|23.54
|SR
|90
|37.38
|17.03
|90
|37.94
|21.1
|Eco
|5
|4.15
|6.28
|5
|4.06
|6.69
|BB
|1
|5
|5
|1
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5w
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|66
|43
|1
|81
|220
|Innings
|2
|35
|12
|2
|44
|72
|Not outs
|0
|13
|7
|0
|18
|35
|Runs
|18
|185
|33
|18
|239
|278
|Balls Faced
|17
|222
|35
|17
|298
|279
|Avg
|9
|8.4
|6.6
|9
|9.19
|7.51
|SR
|105.88
|83.33
|94.28
|105.88
|80.2
|99.64
|Fours
|2
|19
|4
|2
|23
|22
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|7
|1
|1
|9
|10
|Highest
|15
|64
|18
|15
|64
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Indian Premier League
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
222
RCB
240
T20 Lanka Premier League
GAL
JAF
T20 Lanka Premier League
COL
GAL
T20 Lanka Premier League
DAM
GAL
T20 Lanka Premier League
GAL
JAF
T20 Lanka Premier League
GAL
KAN
T20 Lanka Premier League
DAM
GAL
T20 Lanka Premier League
KAN
GAL
T20 Lanka Premier League
COL
GAL
Caribbean Premier League
Sabina Park, Kingston
JAM
BAR
Caribbean Premier League
Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet
STL
BAR
Caribbean Premier League
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
ANT
BAR
Caribbean Premier League
Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
TKR
BAR
Caribbean Premier League
Warner Park, Basseterre
SKN
BAR
Caribbean Premier League
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
BAR
TKR
Caribbean Premier League
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
BAR
STL
Caribbean Premier League
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
BAR
SKN
Caribbean Premier League
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
BAR
JAM
Caribbean Premier League
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
BAR
GAW
For those who want to know everything about the cricketer Mujeeb Ur Rahman, we have tried and collected all the latest news on the player: what injuries the player has had, how he is training, what records he plans to set in cricket.
As per Artificial Intelligence, Afghanistan will beat Zimbabwe by 12 runs in the second T20I in Harare. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai will come up with useful knocks to guide the visitors to a challenging total before the spin duo of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan ensured a narrow win.