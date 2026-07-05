Yama Arab
bowler
|Full name:
|Yama Arab
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|Overs
|15.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|71
|45
|Wickets
|6
|0
|Avg
|11.83
|0
|SR
|15
|0
|Eco
|4.73
|22.5
|BB
|4
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|1
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|0
|Balls Faced
|4
|0
|Avg
|2
|0
|SR
|50
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0