Yama Arab

Yama Arab

bowler

Full name:Yama Arab
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Afghanistan

Junior Champions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches21
Innings21
Overs15.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7145
Wickets60
Avg11.830
SR150
Eco4.7322.5
BB40
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches21
Innings10
Not outs00
Runs20
Balls Faced40
Avg20
SR500
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest20
Hundreds00

Another Players

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Dawoodzai, Faridoon

Dawoodzai, Faridoon

Khan, Naseer

Khan, Naseer

Zurmati, Rahimullah

Zurmati, Rahimullah

Kamron Khan, Kamran Hotak

Kamron Khan, Kamran Hotak

Shah, Noman

Shah, Noman

Shah, Numan

Shah, Numan

Durrani, Hizbullah

Durrani, Hizbullah

Nasir, Hassan

Nasir, Hassan

Ahmad, Qais

Ahmad, Qais