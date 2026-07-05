Faridoon Dawoodzai
bowler
|Full name:
|Faridoon Dawoodzai
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|1
|Overs
|19.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|113
|35
|Wickets
|0
|2
|Avg
|0
|17.5
|SR
|0
|12
|Eco
|5.94
|8.75
|BB
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|1
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|11
|0
|Balls Faced
|14
|3
|Avg
|5.5
|0
|SR
|78.57
|0
|Fours
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0