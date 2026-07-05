Faridoon Dawoodzai

Faridoon Dawoodzai

bowler

Full name:Faridoon Dawoodzai
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Desert Vipers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches22
Innings21
Overs19.04.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs11335
Wickets02
Avg017.5
SR012
Eco5.948.75
BB02
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches22
Innings21
Not outs01
Runs110
Balls Faced143
Avg5.50
SR78.570
Fours20
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest110
Hundreds00

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