Herath Mudiyanselage Deepika Ras

Herath Mudiyanselage Deepika Ras

all rounder

Full name:Herath Mudiyanselage Deepika Ras
Nationality:Bahrain

Teams

2025 Teams

Bahrain Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches3145
Innings516
Overs17.053.4
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs82350
Wickets413
Avg20.526.92
SR25.524.76
Eco4.826.52
BB43
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches3145
Innings3041
Not outs413
Runs473741
Balls Faced698750
Avg18.1926.46
SR67.7698.8
Fours6188
Fifties21
Sixies30
Highest84161
Hundreds01

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