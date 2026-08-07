Herath Mudiyanselage Deepika Ras
all rounder
|Full name:
|Herath Mudiyanselage Deepika Ras
|Nationality:
|Bahrain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|31
|45
|Innings
|5
|16
|Overs
|17.0
|53.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|82
|350
|Wickets
|4
|13
|Avg
|20.5
|26.92
|SR
|25.5
|24.76
|Eco
|4.82
|6.52
|BB
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|31
|45
|Innings
|30
|41
|Not outs
|4
|13
|Runs
|473
|741
|Balls Faced
|698
|750
|Avg
|18.19
|26.46
|SR
|67.76
|98.8
|Fours
|61
|88
|Fifties
|2
|1
|Sixies
|3
|0
|Highest
|84
|161
|Hundreds
|0
|1