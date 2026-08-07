Jessica Evelyn Duffin
batsman
|Full name:
|Jessica Evelyn Duffin
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|3
|50
|64
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|Overs
|0
|3.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|16
|0
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|16
|0
|SR
|0
|18
|0
|Eco
|0
|5.33
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|3
|50
|64
|Innings
|5
|43
|55
|Not outs
|0
|9
|10
|Runs
|109
|1265
|941
|Balls Faced
|215
|1505
|875
|Avg
|21.8
|37.2
|20.91
|SR
|50.69
|84.05
|107.54
|Fours
|18
|144
|82
|Fifties
|1
|9
|3
|Sixies
|1
|18
|20
|Highest
|50
|90
|68
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0