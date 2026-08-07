Jessica Evelyn Duffin

Jessica Evelyn Duffin

batsman

Full name:Jessica Evelyn Duffin
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2023 Teams

Melbourne Renegades Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20i
Matches35064
Innings010
Overs03.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0160
Wickets010
Avg0160
SR0180
Eco05.330
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20i
Matches35064
Innings54355
Not outs0910
Runs1091265941
Balls Faced2151505875
Avg21.837.220.91
SR50.6984.05107.54
Fours1814482
Fifties193
Sixies11820
Highest509068
Hundreds000

Another Players

Lewis, Gaby

Lewis, Gaby

Atapattu, Chamari

Atapattu, Chamari

Bowdler, Paris

Bowdler, Paris

Gardner, Poppy

Gardner, Poppy

Hayward, Ella

Hayward, Ella

Neale, Courtney

Neale, Courtney

O Donnell, Rhiann

O Donnell, Rhiann

Coyte, Sarah

Coyte, Sarah

Cooke, Zoe

Cooke, Zoe

De Broughe, Emma

De Broughe, Emma