Jitesh Kumar Patel
bowler
|Full name:
|Jitesh Kumar Patel
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|14.4
|14.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|117
|117
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|39
|39
|SR
|29.33
|29.33
|Eco
|7.97
|7.97
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|1
|Balls Faced
|6
|6
|Avg
|1
|1
|SR
|16.66
|16.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0