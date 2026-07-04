Jitesh Kumar Patel

Jitesh Kumar Patel

bowler

Full name:Jitesh Kumar Patel

Teams

2023 Teams

American University of Malta

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs14.414.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs117117
Wickets33
Avg3939
SR29.3329.33
Eco7.977.97
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs11
Balls Faced66
Avg11
SR16.6616.66
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

Another Players

Patel, Mitul

Patel, Mitul

Joshi, Gaurav Devender

Joshi, Gaurav Devender

George, Basil

George, Basil

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Desai, Chandrakant

Desai, Chandrakant

Ralhan, Amandeep

Ralhan, Amandeep

Thamotharam, Varun Prasath

Thamotharam, Varun Prasath

Shah, Tarak Dilipbhai

Shah, Tarak Dilipbhai

Dianish, Rockey

Dianish, Rockey

Shanmuganathan, Cindu

Shanmuganathan, Cindu