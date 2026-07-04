Varun Prasath Thamotharam
all rounder
|Full name:
|Varun Prasath Thamotharam
|Nationality:
|Malta
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|51
|51
|Innings
|40
|40
|Overs
|105.5
|105.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|876
|876
|Wickets
|36
|36
|Avg
|24.33
|24.33
|SR
|17.63
|17.63
|Eco
|8.27
|8.27
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|51
|51
|Innings
|49
|49
|Not outs
|7
|7
|Runs
|1097
|1097
|Balls Faced
|749
|749
|Avg
|26.11
|26.11
|SR
|146.46
|146.46
|Fours
|81
|81
|Fifties
|6
|6
|Sixies
|64
|64
|Highest
|104
|104
|Hundreds
|1
|1