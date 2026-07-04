Varun Prasath Thamotharam

Varun Prasath Thamotharam

all rounder

Full name:Varun Prasath Thamotharam
Nationality:Malta

Teams

2026 Teams

Malta

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches5151
Innings4040
Overs105.5105.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs876876
Wickets3636
Avg24.3324.33
SR17.6317.63
Eco8.278.27
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches5151
Innings4949
Not outs77
Runs10971097
Balls Faced749749
Avg26.1126.11
SR146.46146.46
Fours8181
Fifties66
Sixies6464
Highest104104
Hundreds11

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