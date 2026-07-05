Kerry H Mentore
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Kerry H Mentore
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|8
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|8
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|7
|63
|Balls Faced
|0
|44
|Avg
|3.5
|63
|SR
|0
|143.18
|Fours
|0
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|4
|Highest
|7
|48
|Hundreds
|0
|0