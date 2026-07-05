Kerry H Mentore

Kerry H Mentore

wicket keeper

Full name:Kerry H Mentore

Teams

2023 Teams

Bolans Blasters

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches12
Innings10
Overs1.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs80
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco80
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches12
Innings22
Not outs01
Runs763
Balls Faced044
Avg3.563
SR0143.18
Fours03
Fifties00
Sixies04
Highest748
Hundreds00

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