Khalid Azizi

Khalid Azizi

all rounder

Full name:Khalid Azizi
Nationality:Sweden

Teams

2023 Teams

Sweden

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings1616
Overs53.153.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs345345
Wickets1212
Avg28.7528.75
SR26.5826.58
Eco6.486.48
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings1212
Not outs22
Runs136136
Balls Faced108108
Avg13.613.6
SR125.92125.92
Fours1414
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest4747
Hundreds00

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