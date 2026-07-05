Khalid Azizi
all rounder
|Full name:
|Khalid Azizi
|Nationality:
|Sweden
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|16
|16
|Overs
|53.1
|53.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|345
|345
|Wickets
|12
|12
|Avg
|28.75
|28.75
|SR
|26.58
|26.58
|Eco
|6.48
|6.48
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|136
|136
|Balls Faced
|108
|108
|Avg
|13.6
|13.6
|SR
|125.92
|125.92
|Fours
|14
|14
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|47
|47
|Hundreds
|0
|0