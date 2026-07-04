Kirahandige Dushan Vimukthi Wimalasekara
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kirahandige Dushan Vimukthi Wimalasekara
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|68
|53
|34
|Innings
|108
|49
|31
|Overs
|1825.1
|338.2
|92.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|305
|26
|0
|Runs
|5767
|1305
|567
|Wickets
|215
|66
|33
|Avg
|26.82
|19.77
|17.18
|SR
|50.93
|30.75
|16.78
|Eco
|3.15
|3.85
|6.14
|BB
|10
|4
|4
|4w
|7
|2
|1
|5w
|13
|0
|0
|10w
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|68
|53
|34
|Innings
|117
|46
|27
|Not outs
|6
|7
|6
|Runs
|3036
|1270
|237
|Balls Faced
|6214
|1929
|268
|Avg
|27.35
|32.56
|11.28
|SR
|48.85
|65.83
|88.43
|Fours
|320
|119
|15
|Fifties
|14
|8
|0
|Sixies
|46
|17
|4
|Highest
|178
|84
|29
|Hundreds
|4
|0
|0