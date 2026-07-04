Kirahandige Dushan Vimukthi Wimalasekara

Kirahandige Dushan Vimukthi Wimalasekara

all rounder

Full name:Kirahandige Dushan Vimukthi Wimalasekara
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Colombo Nsl

Kent Lanka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches685334
Innings1084931
Overs1825.1338.292.2
Balls---
Maidens305260
Runs57671305567
Wickets2156633
Avg26.8219.7717.18
SR50.9330.7516.78
Eco3.153.856.14
BB1044
4w721
5w1300
10w300

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches685334
Innings1174627
Not outs676
Runs30361270237
Balls Faced62141929268
Avg27.3532.5611.28
SR48.8565.8388.43
Fours32011915
Fifties1480
Sixies46174
Highest1788429
Hundreds400

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