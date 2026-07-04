Sithara Gimhan Liyanage

Sithara Gimhan Liyanage

wicket keeper

Full name:Sithara Gimhan Liyanage
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Ace Capital CC

Colombo Nsl

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches625032
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches625032
Innings1005030
Not outs200
Runs32721239467
Balls Faced56171411359
Avg33.3824.7815.56
SR58.2587.81130.08
Fours37913944
Fifties2491
Sixies572418
Highest12711059
Hundreds310

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