Sithara Gimhan Liyanage
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Sithara Gimhan Liyanage
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|62
|50
|32
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|62
|50
|32
|Innings
|100
|50
|30
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|3272
|1239
|467
|Balls Faced
|5617
|1411
|359
|Avg
|33.38
|24.78
|15.56
|SR
|58.25
|87.81
|130.08
|Fours
|379
|139
|44
|Fifties
|24
|9
|1
|Sixies
|57
|24
|18
|Highest
|127
|110
|59
|Hundreds
|3
|1
|0