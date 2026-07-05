Kiran Dasan

Kiran Dasan

wicket keeper

Full name:Kiran Dasan

Teams

2023 Teams

Bscu Mu Plovdiv

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings22
Overs8.08.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5252
Wickets44
Avg1313
SR1212
Eco6.56.5
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings99
Not outs11
Runs237237
Balls Faced222222
Avg29.6229.62
SR106.75106.75
Fours1919
Fifties11
Sixies44
Highest7474
Hundreds00

Another Players

Khan, Muhammad Hussain

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Rehman, Faizan

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Paul, Alwin

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Acharya, Parth

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Ibn-Haroon, Hudhayfah

Ibn-Haroon, Hudhayfah

Mahmood, Mohammad Sufyan

Mahmood, Mohammad Sufyan

Hussain, Ali

Hussain, Ali

Awais, Muhammad John

Awais, Muhammad John

Dambal, Rahul

Dambal, Rahul

Abidi, Zain

Abidi, Zain