Kiran Dasan
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Kiran Dasan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|8.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|52
|52
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|13
|13
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|6.5
|6.5
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|9
|9
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|237
|237
|Balls Faced
|222
|222
|Avg
|29.62
|29.62
|SR
|106.75
|106.75
|Fours
|19
|19
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|74
|74
|Hundreds
|0
|0