Krishan Alang

Krishan Alang

batsman

Full name:Krishan Alang
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Blasters

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches26
Innings46
Overs45.319.0
Balls--
Maidens80
Runs135146
Wickets97
Avg1520.85
SR30.3316.28
Eco2.967.68
BB74
4w01
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches26
Innings30
Not outs10
Runs210
Balls Faced620
Avg10.50
SR33.870
Fours30
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest110
Hundreds00

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