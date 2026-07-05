Krishan Alang
batsman
|Full name:
|Krishan Alang
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|6
|Innings
|4
|6
|Overs
|45.3
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|0
|Runs
|135
|146
|Wickets
|9
|7
|Avg
|15
|20.85
|SR
|30.33
|16.28
|Eco
|2.96
|7.68
|BB
|7
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|6
|Innings
|3
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|21
|0
|Balls Faced
|62
|0
|Avg
|10.5
|0
|SR
|33.87
|0
|Fours
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0