Kuldeep Gholiya

Kuldeep Gholiya

wicket keeper

Full name:Kuldeep Gholiya
Nationality:Portugal

Teams

2023 Teams

Gamblers SC

Portugal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1414
Not outs11
Runs416416
Balls Faced257257
Avg3232
SR161.86161.86
Fours3939
Fifties33
Sixies2525
Highest8080
Hundreds00

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