Kuldeep Gholiya
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Kuldeep Gholiya
|Nationality:
|Portugal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|14
|14
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|416
|416
|Balls Faced
|257
|257
|Avg
|32
|32
|SR
|161.86
|161.86
|Fours
|39
|39
|Fifties
|3
|3
|Sixies
|25
|25
|Highest
|80
|80
|Hundreds
|0
|0