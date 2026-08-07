Luis Hermida
all rounder
|Full name:
|Luis Hermida
|Nationality:
|Mexico
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|18.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|94
|94
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|11.75
|11.75
|SR
|13.5
|13.5
|Eco
|5.22
|5.22
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|35
|35
|Balls Faced
|50
|50
|Avg
|11.66
|11.66
|SR
|70
|70
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|12
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0