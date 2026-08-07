Luis Hermida

Luis Hermida

all rounder

Full name:Luis Hermida
Nationality:Mexico

Teams

2024 Teams

Mexico

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Overs18.018.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs9494
Wickets88
Avg11.7511.75
SR13.513.5
Eco5.225.22
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs22
Runs3535
Balls Faced5050
Avg11.6611.66
SR7070
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1212
Hundreds00

Another Players

Ankad, Revanakumar

Ankad, Revanakumar

Singh Bais, Pratik

Singh Bais, Pratik

Santhanakrishnan, Praveen

Santhanakrishnan, Praveen

Rafiq, Shoaib

Rafiq, Shoaib

Jasti, Yashvanth

Jasti, Yashvanth

Kaveri, Shantanu

Kaveri, Shantanu

Laxman, Shashikant

Laxman, Shashikant

Arora, Puneet

Arora, Puneet

Patil, Kashigould

Patil, Kashigould

Singh, Rupesh

Singh, Rupesh