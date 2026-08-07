Revanakumar Ankad
all rounder
|Full name:
|Revanakumar Ankad
|Nationality:
|Mexico
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|23.4
|23.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|178
|178
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|35.6
|35.6
|SR
|28.4
|28.4
|Eco
|7.52
|7.52
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|68
|68
|Balls Faced
|72
|72
|Avg
|17
|17
|SR
|94.44
|94.44
|Fours
|7
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|40
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0