Revanakumar Ankad

Revanakumar Ankad

all rounder

Full name:Revanakumar Ankad
Nationality:Mexico

Teams

2024 Teams

Mexico

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings88
Overs23.423.4
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs178178
Wickets55
Avg35.635.6
SR28.428.4
Eco7.527.52
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings77
Not outs33
Runs6868
Balls Faced7272
Avg1717
SR94.4494.44
Fours77
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest4040
Hundreds00

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