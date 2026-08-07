Shantanu Kaveri

Shantanu Kaveri

all rounder

Full name:Shantanu Kaveri
Nationality:Mexico

Teams

2026 Teams

Mexico

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings55
Overs13.013.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7070
Wickets66
Avg11.6611.66
SR1313
Eco5.385.38
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Not outs11
Runs114114
Balls Faced146146
Avg22.822.8
SR78.0878.08
Fours99
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest4343
Hundreds00

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