Shantanu Kaveri
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shantanu Kaveri
|Nationality:
|Mexico
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|13.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|70
|70
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|11.66
|11.66
|SR
|13
|13
|Eco
|5.38
|5.38
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|114
|114
|Balls Faced
|146
|146
|Avg
|22.8
|22.8
|SR
|78.08
|78.08
|Fours
|9
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|43
|43
|Hundreds
|0
|0