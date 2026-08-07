Shashikant Laxman Hirugade

Shashikant Laxman Hirugade

all rounder

Full name:Shashikant Laxman Hirugade

Teams

2024 Teams

Mexico

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings55
Overs13.313.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9292
Wickets66
Avg15.3315.33
SR13.513.5
Eco6.816.81
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Not outs00
Runs7474
Balls Faced8686
Avg12.3312.33
SR86.0486.04
Fours88
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest3535
Hundreds00

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