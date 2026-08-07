Shashikant Laxman Hirugade
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shashikant Laxman Hirugade
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|13.3
|13.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|92
|92
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|15.33
|15.33
|SR
|13.5
|13.5
|Eco
|6.81
|6.81
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|74
|74
|Balls Faced
|86
|86
|Avg
|12.33
|12.33
|SR
|86.04
|86.04
|Fours
|8
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|35
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0