Marko Vaik
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Marko Vaik
|Nationality:
|Estonia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|9
|9
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|87
|87
|Balls Faced
|138
|138
|Avg
|10.87
|10.87
|SR
|63.04
|63.04
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|23
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0