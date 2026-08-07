Marko Vaik

Marko Vaik

wicket keeper

Full name:Marko Vaik
Nationality:Estonia
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Estonia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings99
Not outs11
Runs8787
Balls Faced138138
Avg10.8710.87
SR63.0463.04
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2323
Hundreds00

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