Mohammad Faizan Khan
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Faizan Khan
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|22
|Innings
|9
|12
|Overs
|32.0
|36.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|180
|329
|Wickets
|6
|13
|Avg
|30
|25.3
|SR
|32
|16.76
|Eco
|5.62
|9.05
|BB
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|22
|Innings
|15
|16
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|424
|277
|Balls Faced
|414
|206
|Avg
|28.26
|19.78
|SR
|102.41
|134.46
|Fours
|48
|25
|Fifties
|4
|3
|Sixies
|15
|17
|Highest
|94
|72
|Hundreds
|0
|0