Mohammad Faizan Khan

Mohammad Faizan Khan

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Faizan Khan
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Faisalabad Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1522
Innings912
Overs32.036.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs180329
Wickets613
Avg3025.3
SR3216.76
Eco5.629.05
BB32
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1522
Innings1516
Not outs02
Runs424277
Balls Faced414206
Avg28.2619.78
SR102.41134.46
Fours4825
Fifties43
Sixies1517
Highest9472
Hundreds00

Another Players

Saleem, Mohammad

Saleem, Mohammad

Gul, Muhammad Shahzad

Gul, Muhammad Shahzad

Nasir, Asim

Nasir, Asim

Huraira, Mohammad

Huraira, Mohammad

Waqas, Ali

Waqas, Ali

Samad, Abdul

Samad, Abdul

Sultan, Taimur

Sultan, Taimur

Irfan, Mohammad

Irfan, Mohammad

Nawab, Arham

Nawab, Arham

Rehman, Atiq-ur

Rehman, Atiq-ur