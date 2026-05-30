Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad

batsman

Full name:Abdul Samad
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Pakistan

Peshawar Zalmi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches910
Innings10
Overs0.40
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs40
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco60
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches910
Innings1810
Not outs01
Runs218346
Balls Faced581518
Avg12.1138.44
SR37.5266.79
Fours3029
Fifties11
Sixies03
Highest59130
Hundreds01

Abdul Samad Schedule & Results

Abdul Samad News

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Want to know everything about Abdul Samad, how he trains, what he lives and what helps him to set new records on the cricket field, what place he occupies in the team and to what heights he aspires.

Watch, Ranji Trophy | J&K down heavyweight Bengal to progress to first final amid memorable scenes

Watch, Ranji Trophy | J&K down heavyweight Bengal to progress to first final amid memorable scenes

Jammu and Kashmir beat Bengal by six wickets in the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign in Kalyani on Wednesday. The win sealed their maiden entry into the final of the premier domestic tournament as players sprinted to the middle in jubilation after the winning runs were hit.

Abdul Samad09:50 PM, 19 May, 2025

LSG vs SRH | Twitter fumes as Abdul Samad denies Nicholas Pooran second run resulting in his dismissal the next ball

Abdul Samad09:33 PM, 14 April, 2025

Twitter in shock as ‘unbelievable’ MS Dhoni unintentionally runs out Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad09:17 PM, 24 May, 2024

RR vs SRH | Twitter erupts as Avesh Khan's stunning jaffa shatters stumps sealing Abdul Samad's golden duck

Abdul Samad09:11 PM, 21 May, 2024

KKR vs SRH | Twitter erupts over the Rahul Tripathi-Abdul Samad blunder culminating in Tripathi’s dismissal

Another Players

Rauf, Haris

Rauf, Haris

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Livingstone, Liam

Livingstone, Liam

Majid, Ali

Majid, Ali

Atkinson, Gus

Atkinson, Gus

Smith, Dwayne

Smith, Dwayne

Sammy, Daren

Sammy, Daren

Bhatti, Kashif

Bhatti, Kashif

Malik, Shoaib

Malik, Shoaib

Khan, Imran

Khan, Imran