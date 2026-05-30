ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
202
AUS
200
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
190
AUS
231
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
161
AUS
157
batsman
|Full name:
|Abdul Samad
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|10
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|0.4
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|4
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|6
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|10
|Innings
|18
|10
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|218
|346
|Balls Faced
|581
|518
|Avg
|12.11
|38.44
|SR
|37.52
|66.79
|Fours
|30
|29
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|0
|3
|Highest
|59
|130
|Hundreds
|0
|1
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
202
AUS
200
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
190
AUS
231
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
161
AUS
157
Want to know everything about Abdul Samad, how he trains, what he lives and what helps him to set new records on the cricket field, what place he occupies in the team and to what heights he aspires.
Jammu and Kashmir beat Bengal by six wickets in the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign in Kalyani on Wednesday. The win sealed their maiden entry into the final of the premier domestic tournament as players sprinted to the middle in jubilation after the winning runs were hit.