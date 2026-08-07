Mohammed Ahmed

Mohammed Ahmed

all rounder

Full name:Mohammed Ahmed
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches146
Innings140
Overs18.432.00
Balls---
Maidens210
Runs781790
Wickets150
Avg7835.80
SR11238.40
Eco4.175.590
BB120
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches146
Innings235
Not outs011
Runs233494
Balls Faced913279
Avg11.51723.5
SR25.27106.25118.98
Fours247
Fifties000
Sixies006
Highest172240
Hundreds000

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