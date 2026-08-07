Mohammed Ahmed
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammed Ahmed
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|6
|Innings
|1
|4
|0
|Overs
|18.4
|32.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|1
|0
|Runs
|78
|179
|0
|Wickets
|1
|5
|0
|Avg
|78
|35.8
|0
|SR
|112
|38.4
|0
|Eco
|4.17
|5.59
|0
|BB
|1
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|6
|Innings
|2
|3
|5
|Not outs
|0
|1
|1
|Runs
|23
|34
|94
|Balls Faced
|91
|32
|79
|Avg
|11.5
|17
|23.5
|SR
|25.27
|106.25
|118.98
|Fours
|2
|4
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|6
|Highest
|17
|22
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0