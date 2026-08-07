Nary Thapa

Nary Thapa

all rounder

Full name:Nary Thapa
Nationality:Nepal
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches11
Innings11
Overs36.3
Balls-
Maidens2
Runs122
Wickets17
Avg7.17
SR12.88
Eco3.34
BB6
4w1
5w1
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches11
Innings8
Not outs3
Runs63
Balls Faced98
Avg12.6
SR64.28
Fours4
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest19
Hundreds0

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