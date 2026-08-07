Nary Thapa
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nary Thapa
|Nationality:
|Nepal
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|Overs
|36.3
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|2
|Runs
|122
|Wickets
|17
|Avg
|7.17
|SR
|12.88
|Eco
|3.34
|BB
|6
|4w
|1
|5w
|1
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|8
|Not outs
|3
|Runs
|63
|Balls Faced
|98
|Avg
|12.6
|SR
|64.28
|Fours
|4
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|19
|Hundreds
|0